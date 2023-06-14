Punjab: Failure to check waste water inflow into Kalan Sanghian drain: RS member reprimands officials

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on Wednesday conducted surprise checking of six sewerage treatment plants and Kala Sanghian drain.

Seechewal said performance of the six treatment plants has been found unsatisfactory following which the concerned officials have been reprimanded for not adopting measures to ensure proper working of these plants.

Meanwhile, Seechewal along with officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Municipal Corporation visited Kala Sanghian drain to find illegal burning of leather waste and sewage culverts leading to the treatment plant. “It has been found that the industrial units are discharging chemical ladened waste water into the drain without any treatment. The dirty and poisonous water going through Kala Sanghian drain goes to Malwa and Rajasthan through Sutlej river where people use it for drinking,” Seechewal said.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said he will submit the review report of all these treatment plants after 25 days. Meanwhile, he directed PPCB officials to write to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for disconnection of electricity connections of dairies for direct discharge of dairy waste into the drain.

