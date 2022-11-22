Punjab farm union leader Dallewal rejects Speaker’s plea to end fast

Four days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann termed road blockades by farmer unions in Punjab a ‘riwaj (custom)’ to get their demands fulfilled, Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who is also the Kotkapura MLA, reached out to Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal with an appeal to end his indefinite fast.

Sandhwan assured the veteran farmer leader that he would take up the farmers’ demands with the state authorities but Dallewal remained adamant and said he would end his fast only after the authorities implemented promises made by the chief minister in three earlier meetings with unions this year.

Sandhwan, who hails from Faridkot, visited the dharna site near Tehna village on National Highway-54 in Faridkot district on Monday night.

After meeting the Dallewal, he told reporters, “I met Dallewal on compassionate grounds and sincerely want him to end his fast. I have got details of the protesters’ demands and will take them up with the departments concerned.”

Chakka jam at six locations in Punjab

Spearheaded by the BKU’s Sidhupur faction, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of farm unions, is holding an indefinite chakka jam (road blockade) at six locations in Punjab since November 16.

Their demands include more compensation for land acquired for national highway projects and crop damage due to inclement weather and pest attack, cancellation of cases against farmers for burning paddy residue and bonus for wheat yield loss caused by the virus attack.

BKU state general secretary Kaka Singh Kotra said instead of meeting their demands, the authorities are concerned about getting Dallewal to end his fast.

“The farmers have been hurt by the statement of the chief minister and Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leaders after they said we are habitual of blocking roads. We are protesting only because the Punjab government has failed to implement what the CM has already accepted,” said Kotra.

Dallewal’s health condition stable

Kotra said on Tuesday that Dallewal’s sugar level had improved in the morning and a team of doctors is constantly monitoring his health.

“Dallewal’s fast is in its fourth day. He has lost over 3kg. We have appealed to supporters to gather at Tehna as the administration may forcibly take him away. He has been advised by doctors to avoid speaking much as his energy level is low,” he added.