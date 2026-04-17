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Punjab farmer bodies call 3-hour ‘rail roko’ on April 17 over procurement delay

According to the announcement made by KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, railway traffic across Punjab will be blocked from 12 noon to 3 pm on April 17 if procurement operations don’t start immediately with relaxed quality norms.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Farmers’ organisations affiliated to Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (Punjab chapter) announced a three-hour ‘rail roko’ protest on April 17, demanding the commencement of wheat procurement and relaxation in norms following widespread crop damage due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

The blockade is expected to take place at multiple locations across districts, including Amritsar, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Barnala, Tarn Taran, Moga, Patiala, Mansa, Ferozepur, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Muktsar and Gurdaspur, potentially impacting train services across the state during the protest hours.

The decision has been taken jointly by farm bodies affiliated with the SKM and the KMM (Punjab chapter), with support also coming from groups under the Azad Kisan Morcha. Farmer leaders expressed resentment over what they described as government inaction at a time when growers are facing severe losses and uncertainty.

According to the announcement made by KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, railway traffic across Punjab will be blocked from 12 noon to 3 pm on April 17 if procurement operations don’t start immediately with relaxed quality norms.

“The delay has led to wheat lying unsold in mandis, while farmers are being forced to accept price cuts by traders who are taking advantage of their distress,” Pandher said.

The blockade is expected to take place at multiple locations across districts, including Amritsar, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Barnala, Tarn Taran, Moga, Patiala, Mansa, Ferozepur, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Muktsar and Gurdaspur, potentially impacting train services across the state during the protest hours.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab farmer bodies call 3-hour ‘rail roko’ on April 17 over procurement delay
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab farmer bodies call 3-hour ‘rail roko’ on April 17 over procurement delay
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