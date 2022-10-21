Punjab farmers forced to sell paddy in Haryana: Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to buy paddy from the state farmers. “As a result, they (farmers) were forced to sell it in Haryana. This is an insult to our self-respect that Punjabi farmers have to sell their paddy in the neighbouring state,” he said in a statement.

He said as the AAP government remained busy with its ‘misplaced priorities’ in Gujarat, Punjab farmers were left to fend for themselves and forced to explore other options.

Warring pointed out that during the Congress regime, paddy coming from other states had to be stopped at the borders as farmers from different states would try to sell their produce here as the system was so efficient and payments so prompt. “Thanks to the inefficiency and mismanagement of the AAP government, the trend has completely reversed and now, our farmers have to make a line to the mandis of other states,” he added.

The Punjab Congress chief argued that when farmers get proper price for their produce in their neighbourhood mandis, they never look for far-off places to sell off their crop.

“This government seems to have given up on its duty and responsibility to purchase farmers’ produce and make timely payments,” he said.