Punjab farmers go for multiple paddy varieties, sowing methods

Farmers in Punjab are adopting multiple varieties and different methods for paddy sowing on their farms simultaneously, a new trend noticed by the state agriculture department.

“We have noticed that farmers are growing kharif crops, particularly paddy, in an intelligent manner. They are growing paddy by direct seeding on one portion of their farm, and on the other portion, they are adopting transplantation on puddle fields,” said Baldev Singh, a senior official in the Punjab agriculture directorate.

The official said farmers are also mixing varieties, such as the long-duration and high-yielding Pusa-44, short-duration PR (parmal rice) varieties and aromatic basmati. This kharif season, coarse varieties of paddy are expected to be grown over 24.5 lakh hectares and basmati over 5.5 lakh hectares.

Nek Singh, a progressive farmer from a village near Nabha in Patiala, said that every farmer should diversify in whatever small way possible. Growing different varieties will help farmers, because if basmati fails to fetch a good price, the coarse varieties covered under minimum support price (MSP) regimen can stabilise their income.

According to an announcement made two days ago, the Centre has increased the MSP on paddy by ₹72 per quintal from the existing ₹1,888.

Against the previous season, the area under DSR (direct seeding of rice) is expected to be doubled to 10 lakh hectares, almost 40% of the total area (24.5 lakh hectares) under coarse varieties and one-third of the total area under paddy cultivation, this kharif season.

According to data gathered by the agriculture department, the transplantation of Pusa-44 in puddle fields has started from June 10, the date mandated by the state government for beginning paddy transplant, while paddy sowing by DSR method has already been reported over 2 lakh hectares.

The sowing under DSR method started on May 25 and will go up to June 15, while the ideal time for the transplanting varieties is from June 10 to July 15.

Paddy varieties and preferences in Punjab

The water-guzzling Pusa-44, developed by Delhi-based Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) that is commonly referred to as Pusa institute, is one of the oldest varieties grown in the state. The council has stopped producing it, but farmers are still producing its seeds on their own. The PR varieties belong to Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, which sells them to farmers.

While farmers in Sangrur, Barnala and Mansa belt prefer Pusa-44 variety, those in the rest of the state grow mixed varieties.

“We are recommending short-duration PR varieties. But farmers don’t want to stop growing Pusa-44 variety completely because of its high yield of 6-10 quintals per hectare over the PR varieties,” said Baldev Singh. He said PR varieties grown by the DSR method save at least 25% water.

Pusa-44 takes 155-160 days for maturing, leaving very short window for wheat sowing in the upcoming rabi season, which is still grown over 22% of the total area. Hence, short-duration PR varieties that take 135-138 days are recommended.

According to PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon, in changing times, farmers should act smartly and go for multiple varieties and even multiple crops. “I suggest them to also grow maize and cotton simultaneously with paddy if it suits their soil and climatic conditions,” he said.