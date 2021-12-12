Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab farmers receive rousing welcome at Shambu barrier
chandigarh news

Punjab farmers receive rousing welcome at Shambu barrier

Students and faculty members from Punjabi University, Patiala, also visit Rajpura to join Fateh March of farmer unions
Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan and others being welcomed on their arrival in Punjab on Saturday.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Farmers received a rousing welcome on their entry into Punjab through the Shambu and other inter-state borders in Patiala district on Saturday.

People from across the district gathered at the Shambu barrier and welcomed the farmers by showering flower petals on them during a ‘Fateh March’ carried after the central government withdrew the three contentious farm laws.

Students and faculty members from Punjabi University, Patiala, also visited Rajpura and joined the march.

Gursewak Singh, a student, said the farmers fought for not only their rights but for the rights of the generation to come.

“The farmers proved that they are not only fill the country’s granaries but are also protectors of rights of people of Punjab,” he said.

Even the Punjab government displayed huge “welcome” billboards on the roads.

Manjit Singh, a farmer leader, said they were overwhelmed on receiving such a reception from the people of the state. “It was the fight of the people and we won for them,” he said.

Also, huge traffic snarls were witnessed on the both side of the national highway.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP