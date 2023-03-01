Punjab: Fight over power bill led to Punjabi University student’s murder

A fight over paying the electricity bill led to the murder of Navjot Singh, a 20-year-old student of the computer science and engineering department of Punjabi University in Patiala earlier this week, police said on Wednesday.

Patiala senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma (centre) with his team addressing a press conference on Wednesday after the arrest of all four accused (masked). (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While one of the accused was arrested on Tuesday, three students were caught on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered the knife used to commit the crime.

Patiala senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma told reporters, “Two groups of students clashed in the university on a trivial issue in which Navjot Singh was stabbed on Sunday. One of the accused stabbed him twice in the thigh and once in the abdomen. The injury in the abdomen was critical and he succumbed to excessive bleeding at Government Rajindra Hospital.”

Sharma said police teams were constituted and CCTV footage was taken from the university.

Navjot suffered stab wounds, while his friend Gurwinder Singh, who is also a university student, got minor injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the accused, Mandeep Singh, alias Jugnoo, of Sahib Nagar Thehri village in Patiala was arrested from the city’s Bahadurgarh area on Tuesday and the knife was recovered from him.

The other three accused, Mohit Kamboj of Chak Punnawali village in Fazilka district, Sanjot Singh of Thethar Kalan in Ferozepur district and Harwinder Singh of Moranwali village in Faridkot district, were arrested on Wednesday.

The SSP said that Mohit used to stay in a rented accommodation outside the university on a sharing basis with Gurwinder and four others. On Sunday, they had an argument at the university gate over paying the electricity bill before Mohit’s group attacked Gurwinder and Navjot.