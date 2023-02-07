Punjab: Firing outside Ludhiana court, all three accused flee

One person was injured as three bullet shots were fired outside the Ludhiana district court complex on Tuesday, triggering panic in the Kochar Market area.

The injured was rushed to hospital, while the accused managed to flee before the police reached the spot. A search for them is on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Ludhiana: Gang of burglars steals 22 mobile from shop

ACP Sumit Sood told reporters that the shots were fired outside the court premises and investigation is underway.

The police detained two persons following the clash.

It is learnt that both parties had come to attend a hearing in the court in a case of house trespass registered at Model Town police station when the incident occurred.