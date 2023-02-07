Ludhiana: Gang of burglars steals 22 mobile from shop

A gang of four burglars targeted a mobile shop at Pippal Chowk in Gobindgarh village i n the early hours of Monday and decamped with 22 mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Yamil, Ananney, Prakash Soni and Gopal- all residents of Dhandari Khurd.

The matter came to light when a nearby eatery owner noticed the broken shutter and informed the owner of the mobile shop.

Ajay Kumar, 25, of Jasvir Colony of Gobindgarh village, who is the owner of the shop, said that on Sunday, he had closed the shop at around 9:30pm. At around 1am, he received a call from his friend Sunil, who owns an eatery near his shop, that the shutter of his shop was broken.

He said that the accused have stolen 22 mobile phones, cash and mobile accessories.

ASI Jagjeevan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under sections 457 (trespassing), 380 (theft) and 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.