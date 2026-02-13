Punjab: Flagging drug-linked deaths, Fazilka villagers seek quick action against peddlers

More than 50 residents of Balluana village on Thursday met officials at the Jalalabad City police station in Fazilka to submit a complaint against drug peddlers, highlighting the “deaths of at least six youths owing to drug abuse” in one year. Villagers at the Jalalabad City police station in Fazilka on Thursday.

Seeking an immediate crackdown against those involved in narcotics trafficking, the villagers, including women, held a meeting and passed a formal resolution before reaching the police station.

The complainants said that a few days ago, a 22-year-old man died of drug abuse, triggering panic in Balluana. Tilak Raj, whose daughter-in-law serves as the sarpanch of Balluana village, said residents, cutting across party lines, had approached the local police demanding decisive action. “More than six youths from our village have already fallen prey. We cannot afford to lose another child,” he said.

Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints and the “availability” of information regarding the local drug supply networks, no effective action had been taken. “These deaths reflect systemic failure,” a protester said.

When contacted, Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh said special teams were sent to the village to look into the matter. “The suspects have been identified. Necessary action would be taken accordingly,” he said.

Residents warned that they would resort to a massive agitation in case no concrete action is taken.