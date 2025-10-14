Punjab floods: Centre releases ₹587 cr for damaged houses

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan on Tuesday announced that the Centre has released ₹587 crore for 36,703 houses damaged in the recent floods in Punjab. Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan with minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar riding a tractor in flood-affected Ramdass in Amritsar district on September 4. (File photo)

Addressing an event in Ludhiana, Chouhan said each affected household has been provided ₹1.2 lakh for repairing damaged houses and an additional ₹40,000 for constructing toilets besides clearing labour expenses.

“The Centre stands firmly with the people of Punjab in their time of need,” he said.

The Union minister said that the Centre has released ₹74 crore for free wheat seeds and ₹3.24 crore for mustard seeds for Punjab farmers.

“In addition, ₹222 crore has been issued in advance under the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana to provide immediate relief to flood-affected farmers,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to supporting Punjab’s agriculture sector, Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced a ₹1,600-crore relief package for the state. “According to the federal structure, the Centre will release additional funds once the state government submits its memorandum,” he said.

During his address, Chouhan urged chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to rejoin the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, pointing out that Punjab’s decision to opt out of the crop insurance scheme had deprived its farmers of critical protection.

“This scheme safeguards farmers from losses due to natural calamities. I appeal to the state government to reconsider its stand and ensure Punjab’s farmers are not left vulnerable,” he said.