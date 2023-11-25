Punjab: Fog causes pileup of 30 vehicles on highway in Khanna

A major pile-up involving 30 vehicles, including a school bus ferrying 40 children, disrupted traffic near Daheru village on the national highway running through Khanna town on Saturday morning.

Police said the school students on an educational tour to Kurukshetra in Haryana had a narrow escape when their bus rammed into a truck in front. The truck was carrying glass sheets. The children escaped unhurt but the glass sheets were damaged due to the accident.

The bus driver said he failed to notice the truck due to poor visibility on the stretch.

After the mishap, 28 vehicles crashed into each other, causing the pile-up.

Khanna traffic in-charge Paramjit Singh Benipal along with a police team reached the spot and initiated investigation. The damaged vehicles were removed from the road and the flow of traffic was restored by noon.

On November 13, a man had died and six other commuters were injured in four major pile-ups on the national highway in Khanna.

