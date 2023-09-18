Punjab: Former Ferozepur Rural Congress MLA Satkar Kaur, husband held for corruption

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested former Congress MLA from Ferozepur Rural Satkar Kaur and her husband Jasmail Singh in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Satkar Kaur, 44, was elected as the Congress MLA from Ferozepur Rural in 2017 and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 after the Congress denied her the ticket.

She was questioned by the VB in March, too.

“I have done nothing illegal. I am cooperating with the probe agency,” Satkar Kaur had earlier told the media, while adding, “It’s all politically motivated. I have full faith in the legal system and there is nothing to fear.”

VB senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh said Satkar Kaur and her husband Jasmail Singh, alias Laddi Gehri, were arrested after a thorough probe into a complaint received against them.

Satkar Kaur was picked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the candidate for the reserved seat in the 2012 assembly elections. Rahul had even visited her constituency to address a poll rally. She lost to Shiromani Akali Dal’s Joginder Singh Jindu by a slender margin of 16 votes.

In the 2017 elections, she defeated Jindu by more than 23,000 votes.

In 2022, however, she was denied the party ticket and expelled by the Congress for anti-party activities. She went on to join the BJP.