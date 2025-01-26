Punjab: Four cops get CM’s Rakshak Padak

The Punjab government on Saturday announced the names of the Punjab Police officers/officials, who won the Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award and Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty on the eve of the Republic Day. The Punjab governor announced the names of four officials of the Jaijon police post in Hoshiarpur for Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award. (HT File)

The Punjab governor announced the names of four officials of the Jaijon police post in Hoshiarpur including ASI Manna Singh, ASI Rajinder Singh, lady senior constable Kulwinder Kaur and Punjab Homeguard Gurdeep Singh for Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award.

The police party had saved the life of Deepak Kumar after his car overturned and was swept away, when the latter attempted to cross the Jajjon Khad in Hoshiarpur district on August 11, 2024.

Likewise, senior constable Gurpreet Singh from CID Unit, Ludhiana, will also be conferred with the Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award as the latter saved a man’s life by pulling him out of the Sirhind Canal after he attempted to commit suicide on August 29, 2024.

Similarly, eight Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers including SP (PBI) Sangrur Navreet Singh Virk, SP (PBI and Investigation) Faridkot Jasmeet Singh, SP (headquarters) Gurdaspur Jugraj Singh, Commandant 4th Commando Battalion Parampal Singh, joint director vigilance bureau Digvijay Kapil, AIG (counter-intelligence) Bathinda Avneet Kaur Sidhu, SP (detective) Amritsar Rural Harinder Singh and DSP (law and order) Samar Pal Sigh are among 19 officers/officials who have been selected for the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty. The remaining officials include inspector Pran Nath, inspector Pritpal Singh, inspector Sukhmandar Singh, inspector Manphul Singh, SI Rajesh Kumar, SI Parminder Singh, SI Jugal Kishore Sharma, SI Sumeet Aery, ASI Harpal Singh, head constable Mukhjit Singh and constable Simranjit Singh.