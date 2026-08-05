Punjab: Four juveniles among 9 held as cops bust two ISI-backed terror modules

The police on Tuesday busted two ISI-backed cross-border terror modules with the arrest of nine individuals, including four juveniles, and recovered three pistols along with nine cartridges and four petrol bombs, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

Three pistols, petrol bombs seized; Probe reveals cameras installed near railway tracks and footage shared with foreign handlers. (HT Photo)

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Those arrested were identified as Vansh Kumar, 19, and Anmol Singh alias Sahil, 20, both residents of Patti in Tarn Taran; Harman Singh alias Hammu, 24, and Sukhdev Singh, 30, both residents of Jhanjoti village in Amritsar; Sukhman Singh, 19, a resident of Joth village in Amritsar and four juveniles.

Apart from recovering pistols and petrol bottle bombs, police teams have also impounded one stolen motorcycle, which they were using to carry out criminal activities.

Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were acting at the behest of foreign-based ISI handlers, who were attempting to recruit local youth to carry out terror-related activities, conduct surveillance of security installations, procure illegal weapons, and disturb peace.

The DGP said that the probe has also uncovered the installation of surveillance cameras near railway tracks, with footage allegedly being shared with foreign handlers.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to identify the remaining members of the network, establish its forward and backward linkages, trace the financial trail, and uncover any involvement in other terror-related activities, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to identify the remaining members of the network, establish its forward and backward linkages, trace the financial trail, and uncover any involvement in other terror-related activities, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on reliable intelligence, police teams intercepted Vansh along with his juvenile associate and recovered one illegal .32-bore country-made pistol along with three cartridges from their possession.

Acting on the disclosure statements, police also arrested Anmol Singh alias Sahil, who had allegedly supplied the recovered weapon to the accused, he said.

Bhullar said that further investigation revealed that the financial transactions relating to the installation of surveillance cameras near railway tracks were made through Paytm by inmate Sukhdev Singh at the instance of inmate Harman Singh, both lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. Both accused were brought on production warrant and formally arrested.

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Further, the main accused Anmol, along with his associates and the CCTV cameras installed along the railway tracks, have been formally entrusted to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation and necessary legal action, he added.

Pertinently, accused Sukhdev Singh and Harman Singh are also involved in an Arms Act case registered at Rajasansi police station, in which four Glock pistols were recovered from their possession.

In a separate operation, Bhullar said that acting on specific intelligence, police teams conducted a targeted operation and apprehended two juveniles after recovering one .32-bore country-made pistol and two petrol bombs from their possession.

During interrogation, the arrested accused disclosed that they, along with two of their associates, Sukhman Singh and one Juvenile, had made several attempts to execute the conspiracy, Bhullar said, while adding that both associates have also been arrested, and two petrol bombs and one .30-bore pistol were recovered from their possession.

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Three separate FIRs have been registered under Sections 317(2), 238 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 25(6,7,8) of the Arms Act; and Sections 326(G), 113 and 62 of the BNS and section 25 of the Arms Act at Mohkampura Airport and C-Division police stations, officials said.