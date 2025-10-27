Punjab: Four months on, police await info from Interpol on key accused behind social media influencer’s murder

Interpol is yet to share any info with the Punjab Police on Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh Mehron, wanted in the murder case of digital content creator Kanchan Kumari in Bathinda four months ago, who is believed to have been hiding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Bathinda district police had filed a pro forma for a “blue notice” on June 20 to track and extradite Mehron to Punjab to face trial for Kanchan’s murder. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Sunday that they had received no correspondence from Interpol on a request to locate Mehron in the Gulf country. “As per the protocol, the Bureau of Investigation of the state police is pursuing the matter with Interpol. To date, there has been no input,” added the SSP. Interpol is an international organisation which facilitates police cooperation among its 196 member countries. Responding to queries from HT, the Interpol press office had stated in July that it could not share any input on its investigation as only the member country concerned could make any comment.Meanwhile, state police officials privy to the efforts to extradite Mehron said that in the past four months, the state police submitted details to Interpol twice, first in English and then in Arabic, the official language of the UAE. “Within hours of murdering Kanchan along with accomplices in Bathinda, Mehron reached Amritsar by road to take a flight to Dubai. He travelled on valid documents. But there is no input yet from Interpol on whether the murder accused Mehron has been tracked in the UAE. We were expecting speedy action for a provisional arrest in the UAE to make him face a trial in the brutal crime,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Officials said that a video of Mehron surfaced on social media after a five-year-old child was sexually abused and murdered by a migrant worker in Hoshiarpur last month, where he was heard offering the victim’s father help in case he wanted an out-of-court justice. After Kanchan’s murder, social media accounts of fugitive radical were restricted in India in June for allegedly posting death threats and racist content.

As per the police, Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, of Ludhiana, was strangulated by Mehron and his two Nihang accomplices, stating that the murder was motivated by Kanchan’s controversial social media posts, which allegedly offended the Sikh community. The murder took place on the night of June 9-10 when Mehron, along with Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, allegedly strangled Kanchan in her car. They later dumped her body in the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda.

The victim’s body was discovered on the evening of June 11 and the police termed the crime as unauthorised moral policing. Mehron fled to Amritsar shortly after the murder, boarding an international flight to the UAE on the morning of June 10.

Jaspreet and Nimrajit were arrested, and a Bathinda sessions court framed charges against the duo on October 23. Anticipatory bail of another accused, Ranjit Singh, was dismissed by the trial court on October 17.