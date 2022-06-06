Punjab gangster murder accused suspected of arranging car for Moose Wala killing
The Punjab Police on Monday arrested another suspect in the killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala. He is suspected of providing the Bolero car to the shooters who gunned down the Punjabi singer in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29.
The suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Harjit Singh Penta, who was shot dead in Marhi Mustafa village in Moga’s Baghapurana in April. Penta, a member of Devinder Bambiha group, was allegedly killed on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The Punjab Police had made the first arrest in Moose Wala killing by nabbing Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipe village of Mansa district on May 31. It is alleged that Bhau had provided logistical support to the assailants.
Three days later, the Punjab Police arrested two men linked to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Haryana's Fatehabad. Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, had links to the Bishnoi gang. They were too arrested in a separate case in Moga district.
Bishnoi, who has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail since last year, has been sent to five days police custody. The Delhi Police in the remand application did not mention if they were probing the gangster for Moose Wala's murder. Bishnoi was arrested from jail number 8 in Tihar by the Delhi Police in a 2021 case related to arms smuggling.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
