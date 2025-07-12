Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Punjab: Goindwal Sahib DSP’s family duped of 22 lakh; Mohali man, son booked

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:59 PM IST

Both persons were middlemen when DSP Atul Soni’s father had purchased a property in Zirakpur; the family has now found that the property documents are fake

Goindwal Sahib deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Atul Soni’s family has been allegedly duped of 22 lakh by a Mohali-based man and his son, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Harvinder Singh and his son Karanpreet Singh, residents of Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, Mohali.

The accused are yet to be arrested.
On the basis of the DSP’s complaint dated April 18, the Goindwal Sahib police registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday.

An inquiry was conducted by the Tarn Taran superintendent of police (detection) in which both accused’s role was established in duping Soni’s family of 22 lakh by forging documents of a property.

Sharing further detail, Soni said, “The accused were the middleman in the sale of a property in Zirakpur to my father Rattan Chand Soni who has retired from State Bank of India. After my father’s death in December last year, I checked the property’s documents which were found to be fake.”

