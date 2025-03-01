Menu Explore
Punjab: Goldy Brar accomplice shot in leg, arrested after encounter in Mohali

ByPress Trust of India
Mar 01, 2025 01:28 PM IST

Malkiat Singh, alias Maxi, who was involved in extortion racket led by gangsters Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon, held after exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Ghaggar bridge on Zirakpur-Ambala highway.

A gangster involved in an extortion racket was arrested following an exchange of fire with Punjab Police on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway in Mohali district on Saturday, police said.

Malkiat Singh, alias Maxi, a member of the Goldy Brar gang, being taken to the Mohali civil hospital after he was injured in the leg in the encounter with Punjab Police at Bhankharpur in Dera Bassi on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Saturday morning. (Sant Arora/HT)
Malkiat Singh, alias Maxi, a member of the Goldy Brar gang, being taken to the Mohali civil hospital after he was injured in the leg in the encounter with Punjab Police at Bhankharpur in Dera Bassi on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Saturday morning. (Sant Arora/HT)

Police said Malkiat Singh, alias Maxi, an operative associated with gangsters Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon, fired at the police personnel, who fired back in retaliation.

In a post on X, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said, “In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice in a joint operation with the Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests gangster Malkiat @ Maxi, an operative of foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar and gangster Goldy Dhillon, after a brief exchange of fire near Ghaggar bridge on Zirakpur-Ambala highway, SAS Nagar.”

“Maxi sustained a bullet injury in the left leg fire and has been shifted to the civil hospital in Mohali for treatment,” Yadav said, adding a pistol has been recovered from him.

Maxi, a resident of Rodala village in the Rajasansi area of Amritsar, faces several cases of extortion.

“He was involved in an extortion racket led by Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon. They targeted a Mohali-based property dealer and demanded 50 lakh as extortion money in January 2025,” the DGP said.

Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has been designated a terrorist by the Government of India.

