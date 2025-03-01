Punjab: Goldy Brar accomplice shot in leg, arrested after encounter in Mohali
ByPress Trust of India
Mar 01, 2025 01:28 PM IST
Malkiat Singh, alias Maxi, who was involved in extortion racket led by gangsters Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon, held after exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Ghaggar bridge on Zirakpur-Ambala highway.
A gangster involved in an extortion racket was arrested following an exchange of fire with Punjab Police on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway in Mohali district on Saturday, police said.
Police said Malkiat Singh, alias Maxi, an operative associated with gangsters Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon, fired at the police personnel, who fired back in retaliation.
In a post on X, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said, “In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice in a joint operation with the Anti-Gangster Task Force arrests gangster Malkiat @ Maxi, an operative of foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar and gangster Goldy Dhillon, after a brief exchange of fire near Ghaggar bridge on Zirakpur-Ambala highway, SAS Nagar.”
“Maxi sustained a bullet injury in the left leg fire and has been shifted to the civil hospital in Mohali for treatment,” Yadav said, adding a pistol has been recovered from him.
Maxi, a resident of Rodala village in the Rajasansi area of Amritsar, faces several cases of extortion.
“He was involved in an extortion racket led by Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon. They targeted a Mohali-based property dealer and demanded ₹50 lakh as extortion money in January 2025,” the DGP said.
Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has been designated a terrorist by the Government of India.