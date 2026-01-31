Punjab: Goldy Brar’s parents sent to judicial custody

A local court in Muktsar sent the parents of fugitive terrorist Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, to 14-day judicial custody on Friday. Brar’s father, Shamsher Singh, and mother, Pritpal Kaur, were arrested on January 26 in connection with an alleged extortion case. (HT Photo)

Both were produced in the court after their three-day police remand ended.

Brar’s father, Shamsher Singh, and mother, Pritpal Kaur, were arrested from Amritsar on January 26 in connection with an alleged extortion case registered on the complaint of a government school teacher in December 2024, alleging that ₹50 lakh were demanded from him through a WhatsApp call from a foreign phone number.

Their counsel, Babu Singh Sidhu, said the court sent Shamsher and Pritpal to judicial custody after the police did not demand further remand.

“Police informed the court that they recovered ₹68,000 from the accused. We submitted before the court that the first information report (FIR) did not contain the names of Brar and his parents. Police included his father’s name after the complainant’s claim on January 24 this year, more than a year after the alleged call. A day later, police included his mother’s name and both were held from Amritsar,” said Sidhu.

Police are probing the couple’s sources of income. Their arrests came amid an intensified crackdown by the state police against gangsters and their networks under the ongoing “War Against Gangsters” campaign.

Shamsher, a former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the police, was given compulsory retirement in 2021 after his name cropped up in a murder case.

Goldy Brar is one of the prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, in 2022 in Mansa district.

In 2024, the central government had declared Brar a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Believed to be hiding in the USA, he reportedly issued a threat to the state government and police through an audio message following his parents’ arrest.