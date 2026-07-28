Punjab got 13L under PM minority welfare scheme in 2025-26: Govt in RS

Punjab received a mere ₹13 lakh under the Centre’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) in 2025-26, a steep fall from ₹104.58 crore released in 2022-23, according to information tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union minister of minority affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (Sansad TV)

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The sharp decline comes despite the scheme funding key infrastructure projects in minority-concentration areas, including schools, health centres, skill development institutes and community assets across the state.

The ministry informed Parliament that the PMJVK is a demand-driven centrally sponsored scheme, under which no state-wise budgetary allocation is made. Instead, funds are released based on eligible project proposals submitted by states and Union Territories and their compliance with the scheme guidelines.

Official data showed that Punjab received ₹104.58 crore under the scheme in 2022-23, but there were no fund releases in 2021-22, 2023-24 and 2024-25. In 2025-26, the state received only ₹0.13 crore, marking a sharp decline in central assistance under the programme.

The PMJVK aims to create community infrastructure in minority concentration areas across sectors such as education, healthcare, skill development, women’s welfare, drinking water, sanitation, sports, renewable energy and other community infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry also informed the House that 279 PMJVK projects have been completed in Punjab since the scheme’s inception, compared with a nationwide total of 8,59,972 completed projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry also informed the House that 279 PMJVK projects have been completed in Punjab since the scheme’s inception, compared with a nationwide total of 8,59,972 completed projects. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to another query, the Centre said no instance of poor-quality work has been flagged in any third-party quality assurance audit conducted under the PMJVK. However, it noted that the ministry had commissioned independent evaluations of the scheme through the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, to assess its implementation, impact, efficiency and sustainability. The studies also identified areas requiring improvement, including awareness generation, fund flow, monitoring and maintenance of assets. Third-Party Quality Assurance (TPQA) has since been made mandatory for all PMJVK projects across states and Union Territories.

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Nationally, the Centre’s expenditure under PMJVK stood at ₹1,563.87 crore in 2025-26, against a revised estimate of ₹1,565 crore, following an expenditure of ₹955.23 crore in 2024-25.