Punjab government agrees to consider geologists for technical posts in mining department
: The Punjab government has agreed to consider geologists for technical posts, supervision of mining operations and heading districts.
The state government informed the Punjab and Haryana high court in a written reply on a petition seeking removal of non-technically qualified officials from technical posts and deployment of mining engineers and geologists as mining officers to oversee the mining operations.
Avinit Avasthi, Assistant Advocate General, Punjab replied to the court that the issues and representation of the petitioner shall be considered and decided by the state government expeditiously in accordance with law.
The court on March 22 disposed of the petition as the state government agreed to take a decision as per rules and laws. A copy of the order is with HT.
The Sustainable Sand Mining guidelines, 2016, Enforcement and Monitoring guidelines 2020 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 make it mandatory for states to deploy qualified geologists or mining engineers to supervise mining operations.
However, not even a single specialist officer has been deployed to supervise mining operations across the state.
Currently, the civil engineers of the irrigation department’s drainage wing, who lack expertise, skill and technical knowledge of mines and minerals, are heading districts and supervising mining operations in the state. The mining department has eight geologists, who are technical experts and specialists, but all are deployed in ‘insignificant’ posts.
“The persons, who are not technically qualified, have been granted authority and power under the Mines and Minerals Rules (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 as well as the Punjab Minor Mineral Rules, 2013, which is contrary to the law,” the petition stated.
An official of the mining department, on the basis of anonymity, said, “now the department has to deploy geologists to supervise mining operations as they are bound to do as per the court order.”
Mining department secretary Rahul Bhandari, did not respond to calls and messages.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics