Punjab aims to bring 5 lakh acres under DSR method this paddy sowing season

Against 71 to 74 lakh acres that would go under paddy cultivation this time, Punjab government has set a target of five lakh acres to be sown under direct seeded rice (DSR) method of paddy cultivation this kharif season, out of which 25,000 acres have already been sown. Paddy cultivation by DSR method is seen as a major step towards conserving underground water and checking stubble burning in the harvest months of October and November. (HT File)

The DSR target this season is 2.5 times more than what was achieved (2.12 lakh acres) in the last season.

Paddy cultivation by DSR method is seen as a major step towards conserving underground water and checking stubble burning in the harvest months of October and November.

As per the figures released from the commission for agricultural costs and prices (CACP), which fixes the minimum support price (MSP) on crops, particularly wheat and paddy, a kilogram of rice by conventional method guzzles 3,367 litres of water.

“However, by DSR method, at least 20% of the total water usage is saved,” said Punjab Agricultural University vice chancellor SS Gosal. He added that attempts are being made to conserve more water but the crop by this method is sown in peak summers (May-June) when evaporation is maximum due to extreme summers, so there are constraints,” he added.

According to Makhan Singh Bhullar, head of the department of agronomy, PAU, short duration varieties such as 126, 128 and 131 are recommended for DSR as it produces lesser crop residue and matures early, thus giving a longer window before wheat cultivation in the subsequent rabi season.

“This would lead to lesser burning of the paddy residue as farmers get more time to remove the crop residue from the fields,” added Bhullar.

Five years ago in 2018, the Centre had launched a scheme for in-situ management of paddy stubble for which ₹1,370 crore was given for supplying subsidised machines to paddy growers.

Gosal said that through DSR method, farmers can save ₹3,000 per acre as transplantation of saplings in puddled fields is done manually.

In Punjab, paddy is sown over 29-30 lakh hectares (71 to 74 lakh acres), out of which, about five lakh hectares (12.5 lakh acres) is covered under the premium aromatic basmati variety, a major portion of which is exported to nations such as Europe, middle east and north America, where rice is a staple food and consumers prefer high quality grain.

The sowing by DSR method, wherein paddy seeds are directly planted into wet soil, started on May 25 while the sowing by conventional method in puddled fields (water accumulated up to 6 inches) started from June 10.

“We are hopeful of meeting the target this season as all measures to promote it have been taken this time,” said additional chief secretary agriculture KAP Sinha.

The state government has offered farmers who adopt DSR technique a sum of ₹1,500 per acre which was started from the previous season.

The transplantation of paddy by conventional method has been staggered to four phases and the first phase would begin from June 10 (Friday), which would cover 25,000 hectares across the border fence.

The second phase would begin on June 16, covering Majha belt and later to Doaba and Malwa regions. The mechanism was devised from the last kharif season when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over in 2022, so as to make available adequate power supply to all 14 lakh agriculture tube-wells which pumps put water for paddy transplantation. “We have chosen 14 blocks across the state where we feel DSR is best suited in these areas,” informed director agriculture Gurvinder Singh. He said these blocks are Suman, Barnala, Moga-I, Patiala, Bassi Pathana, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phool, Raikot, Mansa, Patti, Ajnala, Kotkapura, Ghal Khurd, Fazilka, Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak.

