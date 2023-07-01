Punjab: Seven IAS, one PCS officer given additional charges

The Punjab government on Friday issued posting orders for seven IAS and a PCS officer.

The Punjab government on Friday issued posting orders for seven IAS and a PCS officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IAS officers who got fresh orders include Arshdeep Singh Thind, who is the secretary agriculture with additional charge as secretary horticulture. He has been given additional charge as managing director Punjab state agricultural marketing board (Punsup) as Amrit Kaur Gill, who holds the charge is on leave.

Abhinav, who is secretary health and family welfare, with additional charge as mission director national health mission and commissioner food and drug administration, has been given additional charge as director food and civil supplies department for the time as Ghanshyam Thori is on leave.

Managing director Milkfed Amit Dhaka has been given additional charge as director Mahatama Gandhi state institute of public administration against a vacant post.

Ravi Bhagat, special principal secretary to the chief minister with additional charge as chief executive Punjab energy development authority has been given additional charge as secretary Punjab rural development board relieving Amrit Kaur Gill of the additional charge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adapa Karthik, special secretary health and family welfare, who holds the additional charge as secretary governance reforms, has been given additional charge as director governance reforms relieving Girish Dayalan of the additional charge.

Dayalan continues to serve as managing director Marked and has an additional charge as chief executive officer e-governance society.

Jaspreet Singh, director social justice, empowerment and minorities, has been given an additional charge as additional CEO Punjab bureau of investment promotion relieving Dayalan.

PCS officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal, who is SDM Amritsar-I, has been given charge of estate office Amritsar Development authority against a vacant post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON