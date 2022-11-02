Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab government officials who went to douse farm fire held hostage in Barnala

Punjab government officials who went to douse farm fire held hostage in Barnala

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 04:39 AM IST

Punjab government officials held hostage were naib tehsildar, agriculture officer and agriculture development officer of Mehal Kalan block; were later allowed to leave

The Punjab government officials, along with a fire tender, had gone to douse the fire in fields when farmers seized the vehicle (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Barnala

A group of farmers on Tuesday held government officials hostage for three hours and also seized their vehicles at Kalala village in Barnala.

The officials, along with fire brigade, had gone to douse the fire in fields when farmers seized the fire tender and drove it to a gurdwara and parked it there.

The officials held hostage were naib tehsildar, agriculture officer and agriculture development officer of Mehal Kalan block. However, they were later allowed to leave.

Jagsir Singh Lakhowal, district president of BKU Kadian, said, “The government is itself admitting that they have failed to make adequate arrangements. Therefore, farmers have no option but to burn stubble. These officials had come here to take action against farmers. We had released them around 3pm when they assured to take no action against farmers.”

