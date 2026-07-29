Punjab government’s ‘silence’ on sacrilege law shows arrogance, says jathedar

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday criticised the Punjab government for failing to amend objectionable provisions of the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law, saying the one-month deadline has expired.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj during the Miri Piri Khalsa march in Moga.

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Addressing the community during the Miri Piri Khalsa march in Moga, the jathedar said, “The one-month deadline given by Akal Takht to the Punjab government to amend the objectionable provisions of the anti-sacrilege law has ended today. However, the state government’s failure to re-establish communication on the matter reflects the arrogance of those in power and a lack of seriousness toward Sikh sentiments.”

The government, on its part, has called a monsoon session from August 3 to 10, during which it is expected to amend the anti-sacrilege law, based on suggestions received from the Akal Takht. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said the suggestions regarding the newly enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act had been sent to the Punjab advocate general for legal opinion. “If the AG recommends, we will make the changes,” the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib, the Guru’s Golak (offerings), and the principles of Sikhism are supreme for the community, and it will never accept legal provisions that undermine these values. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib, the Guru’s Golak (offerings), and the principles of Sikhism are supreme for the community, and it will never accept legal provisions that undermine these values. {{/usCountry}}

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The anti-sacrilege law, passed by the state assembly on April 13 and subsequently assented to by the governor, provides for stringent punishments, including imprisonment up to life and fines up to ₹20 lakh for criminal conspiracy to desecrate a “saroop” of the Guru Granth Sahib. However, some clauses drew objections from the Akal Takht and some other Sikh organisations. On June 29, the Akal Takht gave a one-month ultimatum to all Sikh MLAs to remove objectionable provisions from the Act and suitably amend the law. The directive was issued after a two-hour hearing, where legislators cutting across party lines appeared before the five Sikh high priests to explain the lack of consultation with the SGPC and other religious institutions prior to the bill’s passage.

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On July 4, Akal Takht sent a revised set of objections and additional recommendations to the Punjab government regarding the law.

In the fresh representation, the acting jathedar sought the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure speedy investigation and prosecution in cases related to sacrilege of religious scriptures, emphasising the need for timely justice. He had also sought an amendment to the Act to include a specific provision for legal protection of sewadars and devotees in cases of self-defence during incidents of sacrilege. Giani Gargaj had also flagged objections to certain provisions of the Act relating to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Sikh Rehat Maryada, terminology, and custodial definitions.

The Jathedar said that the Sikh Panth has always remained committed to safeguarding the dignity of the Guru’s house, Sikh principles, and Panthic institutions, and would continue its efforts at every level to protect them.

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“The Punjab government should respect Sikh sentiments and immediately amend the objectionable provisions of the law,” he said, urging the government to establish communication with Akal Takht and resolve this sensitive issue.

On the fifth day, the march visited Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Pehli Dera Kar Sewa, Dharamkot and Gurdwara Takhtupura Sahib in Moga.