Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers
In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, with immediate effect.
According to an official order, senior IPS officer Vibhu Raj has been posted as additional director general of police (Investigation, Lokpal) while LK Yadav goes as ADGP crime and Bureau of Investigation.
Arun Pal Singh has been posted as inspector general (internal vigilance) while Rakesh Agrawal has been given the charge of IG (counter-intelligence). Jaskaran Singh has been posted as IG (Ferozepur Range) while Pradeep Kumar goes as IG (technical education).
Inderbir Singh has been posted as deputy inspector general-cum-joint director, Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, while Babu Lal Meena has been given the charge of DIG (Intelligence), the order said.
S Boopathi has been posted as DIG (provisioning), in addition to the current charge of DIG (Jalandhar range) while Patil Ketan Baliram has been given the post of assistant inspector general (training). IPS officer Nanak Singh has been posted as AIG (personnel) while Ajay Maluja goes as AIG (Special Task Force), Bathinda.
Besides, several PPS officers, including Harmeet Singh Hundal, Surinder Kumar, Rupinder Singh and Ashish Kapoor, have also been transferred, it added.
Barnala villagers transform dumping ground into training arena for budding athletes
What was once a dumping ground has been turned into a training ground for budding athletes from poor families at Barnala's Diwana village. Villagers have even hired a coach and are providing free training and a nutritious diet to the budding sportspersons. It has been over two years since training sessions are being held for children in the morning and evening. Locals said there are no arrangements for proper training at government schools.
FCI to make steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 sites in Punjab
In a first-of-its-kind move, the Food Corporation of India has launched a plan to construct steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 different locations in Punjab as a composite unit and shall be allotted to a single company. “The government wants to push out small entrepreneurs as they are curtailing guarantees but for new entrants, long-term storage guarantees are offered,” said a godown owner from Punjab.
Scribes booked for extortion, forgery in Ambala
Ten months after they were booked for allegedly furnishing false information and creating enmity, police have registered an FIR against two journalists of a Hindi daily, under charges of extortion, forgery and others, based on a news report published on February 25. Two other scribes working for the newspaper — district bureau chief Ujjwal Sharma and correspondent Pawan Kumar, have also applied for an anticipatory bail before a local court along with the duo.
Growing whitefly infestation cause of concern: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
As the field surveys confirm infestation of the deadly whitefly in the cotton-growing belt after a gap of seven years, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday said areas to boost the cultivation of green gram or summer moong will be reconsidered from the next year.
Maintain status quo: Punjab and Haryana HC in Balbir Sidhu gaushala row
A day after high drama was witnessed at the site, Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the maintenance of “status quo” while hearing a petition on cancellation of the lease of the 10-acre land in Balongi where a gaushala is being run by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust. The shamlat land, belonging to the Balongi gram panchayat, was leased at the annual rate of ₹25,000 per acre.
