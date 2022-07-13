Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers
chandigarh news

Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, with immediate effect.
The Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, with immediate effect. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
The Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, with immediate effect. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 03:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPTI, Chandigarh

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, with immediate effect.

According to an official order, senior IPS officer Vibhu Raj has been posted as additional director general of police (Investigation, Lokpal) while LK Yadav goes as ADGP crime and Bureau of Investigation.

Arun Pal Singh has been posted as inspector general (internal vigilance) while Rakesh Agrawal has been given the charge of IG (counter-intelligence). Jaskaran Singh has been posted as IG (Ferozepur Range) while Pradeep Kumar goes as IG (technical education).

Inderbir Singh has been posted as deputy inspector general-cum-joint director, Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, while Babu Lal Meena has been given the charge of DIG (Intelligence), the order said.

S Boopathi has been posted as DIG (provisioning), in addition to the current charge of DIG (Jalandhar range) while Patil Ketan Baliram has been given the post of assistant inspector general (training). IPS officer Nanak Singh has been posted as AIG (personnel) while Ajay Maluja goes as AIG (Special Task Force), Bathinda.

Besides, several PPS officers, including Harmeet Singh Hundal, Surinder Kumar, Rupinder Singh and Ashish Kapoor, have also been transferred, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Villagers have even hired a coach and are providing free training and a nutritious diet to the budding athletes. It was constructed on a vacant piece of land in the village, which had become a dumping ground over time and was frequented by drug addicts. (HT Photo)

    Barnala villagers transform dumping ground into training arena for budding athletes

    What was once a dumping ground has been turned into a training ground for budding athletes from poor families at Barnala's Diwana village. Villagers have even hired a coach and are providing free training and a nutritious diet to the budding sportspersons. It has been over two years since training sessions are being held for children in the morning and evening. Locals said there are no arrangements for proper training at government schools.

  • As per a tender document floated in June by the FCI, the total capacity of the proposed silos in Punjab is about 11 lakh tonnes to be built at a total cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>881 crore on a build-own-operate system. (HT File Photo)

    FCI to make steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 sites in Punjab

    In a first-of-its-kind move, the Food Corporation of India has launched a plan to construct steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 different locations in Punjab as a composite unit and shall be allotted to a single company. “The government wants to push out small entrepreneurs as they are curtailing guarantees but for new entrants, long-term storage guarantees are offered,” said a godown owner from Punjab.

  • Ambala Police have booked two scribes in an extortion and forgery case. (HT File)

    Scribes booked for extortion, forgery in Ambala

    Ten months after they were booked for allegedly furnishing false information and creating enmity, police have registered an FIR against two journalists of a Hindi daily, under charges of extortion, forgery and others, based on a news report published on February 25. Two other scribes working for the newspaper — district bureau chief Ujjwal Sharma and correspondent Pawan Kumar, have also applied for an anticipatory bail before a local court along with the duo.

  • Agriculture minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal inspecting the cotton crop in Bathinda on Tuesday. He said growing whitefly infestation was a cause of concern. (HT Photo)

    Growing whitefly infestation cause of concern: Kuldeep Dhaliwal

    As the field surveys confirm infestation of the deadly whitefly in the cotton-growing belt after a gap of seven years, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday said areas to boost the cultivation of green gram or summer moong will be reconsidered from the next year.

  • Punjab and Haryana HC ordered officials to Maintain status quo in the Balbir Sidhu gaushala row. (iStockphoto)

    Maintain status quo: Punjab and Haryana HC in Balbir Sidhu gaushala row

    A day after high drama was witnessed at the site, Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the maintenance of “status quo” while hearing a petition on cancellation of the lease of the 10-acre land in Balongi where a gaushala is being run by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust. The shamlat land, belonging to the Balongi gram panchayat, was leased at the annual rate of ₹25,000 per acre.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out