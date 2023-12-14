Punjab government spreading propaganda against Centre over issue of funds: Vijay Rupani

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of spreading false propaganda against the Centre over the issue of funds.

Rupani, the former chief minister of Gujarat and the Punjab BJP in-charge, said the Bhagwant Mann government was targeting the central government to hide its weaknesses.

“They are spreading wrong propaganda against the Centre to hide its weaknesses,” said Rupani when asked about the AAP accusing the Centre of withholding funds for Punjab.

The BJP leader also accused the Mann government of failing to properly implement the Centre’s welfare schemes for the people.

He said with the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), it was being ensured that the benefits of public welfare schemes of the Centre reached the ground level.

The AAP had earlier urged the Centre to release ₹8,000 crore worth of central grants for the state which were pending. It had said ₹5,637 crore of rural development funds meant for constructing and maintaining mandis and roads in rural areas was not paid by the Centre.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the party’s resounding victory in the recent assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had decimated the opposition.

It has also made it clear that voters believe in the policies of the BJP, he said, adding that the poll results are a setback for the opposition INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal, along with his supporters, joined the BJP in the presence of Rupani and Jakhar.