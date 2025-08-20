Punjab governor inaugurates dark room lab to aid hearing-impaired kids in Patiala

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday inaugurated a specially designed ‘Dark Room Lab’ at Vaani School for Hearing Impaired in Patiala. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria

The dark room is used for brief periods of visual deprivation that can stimulate the brain to adapt and potentially improve sound processing, especially in individuals with age-related hearing loss or those learning to use cochlear implants.

The project has been developed with financial support of ₹20 lakh provided by the governor through the Punjab Child Welfare Council for autistic and intellectually disabled children.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said that the real progress of the nation lies in improving the lives of children with special needs. He expressed confidence that the Dark Room Lab would help calm hyperactivity and aggression and create a better learning environment for such students.

The governor urged citizens, NGOs, and social workers to extend full support to the Punjab Child Welfare Council, which has been working for children’s welfare since 1962.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh assured full support for the growth of Vaani School.