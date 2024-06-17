 Punjab governor pays obeisance at Gurdwara Paonta Sahib - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab governor pays obeisance at Gurdwara Paonta Sahib

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 17, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Banwarilal Purohit was warmly welcomed by the gurdwara authorities and the Sikh Sangat. He participated in the religious rituals with great reverence

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit paid a visit to the revered Gurdwara Paonta Sahib on Sunday. During his visit, he offered prayers and sought blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Punjab.

During his visit, he offered prayers and sought blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Punjab. (HT)
During his visit, he offered prayers and sought blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Punjab. (HT)

Purohit was warmly welcomed by the gurdwara authorities and the Sikh Sangat. He participated in the religious rituals with great reverence.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Gurdwara Ponta Sahib holds a special place in the hearts of millions. It is a beacon of spiritual guidance and moral strength,” stated Purohit. “I seek the blessings of the almighty for the chardikala (ever-rising spirits) and welfare of the people of Punjab. May we continue to live in harmony and work towards the collective prosperity of our state.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab governor pays obeisance at Gurdwara Paonta Sahib
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On