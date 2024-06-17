Punjab governor pays obeisance at Gurdwara Paonta Sahib

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit paid a visit to the revered Gurdwara Paonta Sahib on Sunday. During his visit, he offered prayers and sought blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Punjab. During his visit, he offered prayers and sought blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Punjab. (HT)

Purohit was warmly welcomed by the gurdwara authorities and the Sikh Sangat. He participated in the religious rituals with great reverence.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Gurdwara Ponta Sahib holds a special place in the hearts of millions. It is a beacon of spiritual guidance and moral strength,” stated Purohit. “I seek the blessings of the almighty for the chardikala (ever-rising spirits) and welfare of the people of Punjab. May we continue to live in harmony and work towards the collective prosperity of our state.”