Punjab governor writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, reminds him of ‘constitutional duty’

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit has written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, reminding him of his ‘constitutional duty’, according to a press statement issued by Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit also referred to the relevant portion of orders of the Supreme Court in February which had stated that the governor has a right to seek information from the chief minister (PTI)

The statement came a day after Purohit had accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of acting against the Constitution by not replying to his letters. The chief minister had responded to the governor’s remarks by posting a video of the latter’s address on his Twitter handle to stress that Purohit had failed to discharge his constitutional duty by refusing to refer to the AAP-led state government as “my government” during his address in the state assembly three months ago.

“Prompted by indifference of State Government towards furnishing information sought by Governor through his various letters, the Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Shri Banwari Lal Purohit has written a letter to Chief Minister, Punjab, Shri Bhagwant Mann reminding him of the dereliction of Constitutional duty,” the statement said.

Purohit also referred to the relevant portion of orders of the Supreme Court in February which had stated that the governor has a right to seek information from the chief minister. The official release from Raj Bhawan quoted the SC order which says, “It would be necessary to underscore that both the Chief Minister and the Governor are constitutional functionaries who have specified roles and obligations earmarked by the Constitution.”

“The Governor has a right to seek information from the Chief Minister in terms of Article 167 (b) on matters relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation. Once such information is sought, the Chief Minister is duty bound to furnish it,” it further said. “The tones and tenor of the tweet and the letter by the chief minister leave much to be desired. Not furnishing the information which was sought by the Governor would be plainly in dereliction of the Constitutional duty which is imposed on the Chief Minister in terms of Article 167 (b),” said the order quoted by Raj Bhawan in the statement.

The statement said the governor reminded the chief minister that the information sought through his various letters is yet to be furnished, which is a dereliction of constitutional duty as observed by the Supreme Court.