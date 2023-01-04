Punjab governor writes to IAS, IPS officers to ensure corruption-free administration

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit has written to 350 IAS and IPS officers in Punjab and Chandigarh to ensure transparent and corruption-free administration.

The letter conveys New Year wishes from the governor to the officers and asks them to ensure transparent and corruption-free administration and convey the same to their subordinates.

“I desire that these directions (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address) be followed in letter and spirit to ensure a corruption-free society that is the need of the hour. It is expected that each of you will also convey this message to the officers working in close contact with you,” he wrote.

A Raj Bhawan spokesman said that the letter signed by the governor has been sent to 350 officers, reiterating Modi’s message that “ensuring complete transparency in administration is the responsibility of each and every officer serving in the government”. The copy of the Prime Minister’s address on Vigilance Awareness Week was tagged along with the governor’s letter to the officers.

