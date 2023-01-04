Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shell found near Punjab CM’s residence appears to be from old ammo: Police

Shell found near Punjab CM’s residence appears to be from old ammo: Police

Updated on Jan 04, 2023 01:34 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after an abandoned bombshell was found in a mango orchard near Nayagaon, Punjab-Chandigarh border, an Army team, led by Colonel JS Sandhu of Western Command, removed it from the area on Tuesday.

The Chandigarh Police has already ruled out a terror angle. In an official release issued on Tuesday, police said it appears to be a shell from old ammunition, and some scrap dealer must have dumped it there. The Army, however, is yet to release its detailed analysis report.

A tubewell operator had discovered the bombshell on Monday and alerted the authorities.

The area where the bomb was found is 3 kilometers (as the crow flies) from Punjab chief minister’s residence. The area also houses the official residence of Haryana CM, Punjab and Haryana secretariat and Assembly, apart from the helipad used by the CMs.

