Punjab govt allots 8 crore to social, welfare NGOs

Punjab government has allocated funds to the tune of ₹8 crore during the current fiscal year 2022-23 to the line departments for welfare and social works being done by the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state.

Chairing the meeting of the apex committee for providing financial assistance to NGOs, Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said the requisite funds would be provided to NGOs from time-to-time for different works through departments concerned. He said the apex committee has been working in the state in the priority sectors like education, vocational training, social justice, health, animal husbandry, social security, rural development and children nutrition programmes so that the works could be implemented effectively.

Janjua said that out of total ₹8 crore, ₹3.96 crore had been allocated for social security, women and child development, ₹2.5 crore for animal husbandry, ₹59 lakh for health, ₹44 lakh for rural development and panchayat, ₹40 lakh for social justice, empowerment and minorities and ₹11 lakh for school education.

The chief secretary directed to evaluate the performance of the NGOs with a view to streamline their activities so as to avoid duplicity of work done by various NGOs. He said that there should be a strong synergy between their activities and coordination with the departments to achieve the objective of economic and social upliftment of targeted section of society.