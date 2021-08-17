Punjab govt approves seed funding for 4 startups

Chandigarh

In a move to give a push to boost to entrepreneurship, the Punjab government has approved seed funding of ₹3 lakh each to four startups for the first time in the state.

The startups – M/s Grainpad Private Limited from Mohali, M/s Ygeiax Sciences Private Limited from Ludhiana, M/s Earth Naturals from Sangrur and M/s Black Eye Technologies Private Limited from Ludhiana – have been cleared for seed funding after due evaluation process by the state-level committee.

Industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora handed over sanction letters and cheques of seed funding to the four startups at a ceremony held by Startup Punjab at Udyog Bhawan here.

While Grainpad has developed an AI-driven medical diagnostic chatbot that can run a thorough patient interview, evaluate symptoms and guide patients according to their inputs and symptoms, Ygeiax makes organic, plant-based products which are made in symphony with ayurveda and permaculture principles, according to a statement issued by industries department.

Earth Naturals is promoting organic food and fabric products produced by a group of small certified organic farmers whereas Black Eye Technologies Private Limited has developed an IOT device, which is being used by farmers to control and monitor the water supply according to the crop sown in the field.

Principal secretary, industries, Hussan Lal said 29 startups have registered with the “Startup Punjab” from various sectors such as agritech, cleantech, food processing, IT/ITeS, waste management, etc.

Director, industries, Sibin C, who is also startup nodal officer, said that a 500-seater startup Punjab hub (Neuron) in Mohali, for which the state government was giving ₹10 crore, would offer plug-n-play space to startups.