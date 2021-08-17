Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt approves seed funding for 4 startups
chandigarh news

Punjab govt approves seed funding for 4 startups

Chandigarh In a move to give a push to boost to entrepreneurship, the Punjab government has approved seed funding of ₹3 lakh each to four startups for the first time in the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Punjab govt approves seed funding for 4 startups

Chandigarh

In a move to give a push to boost to entrepreneurship, the Punjab government has approved seed funding of 3 lakh each to four startups for the first time in the state.

The startups – M/s Grainpad Private Limited from Mohali, M/s Ygeiax Sciences Private Limited from Ludhiana, M/s Earth Naturals from Sangrur and M/s Black Eye Technologies Private Limited from Ludhiana – have been cleared for seed funding after due evaluation process by the state-level committee.

Industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora handed over sanction letters and cheques of seed funding to the four startups at a ceremony held by Startup Punjab at Udyog Bhawan here.

While Grainpad has developed an AI-driven medical diagnostic chatbot that can run a thorough patient interview, evaluate symptoms and guide patients according to their inputs and symptoms, Ygeiax makes organic, plant-based products which are made in symphony with ayurveda and permaculture principles, according to a statement issued by industries department.

Earth Naturals is promoting organic food and fabric products produced by a group of small certified organic farmers whereas Black Eye Technologies Private Limited has developed an IOT device, which is being used by farmers to control and monitor the water supply according to the crop sown in the field.

Principal secretary, industries, Hussan Lal said 29 startups have registered with the “Startup Punjab” from various sectors such as agritech, cleantech, food processing, IT/ITeS, waste management, etc.

Director, industries, Sibin C, who is also startup nodal officer, said that a 500-seater startup Punjab hub (Neuron) in Mohali, for which the state government was giving 10 crore, would offer plug-n-play space to startups.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP