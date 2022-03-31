Punjab govt bars private schools from hiking fee

Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday prohibited all private schools from hiking their fee in the coming academic session and compelling children to buy books and uniform from a particular shop.

He said these directions would come into force with immediate effect.

“The managements of private schools cannot increase their fees by even a rupee. We will formulate a comprehensive school fee policy in the coming days after discussion with all stakeholders, including parents of schoolchildren, school management and principals of private schools,” Mann said in a video statement, underscoring the need to make education affordable.

The chief minister said parents want to provide quality education to their children but it has become costly, making it unaffordable. “Resultantly, parents are forced to either get their wards dropped from schools or provide such education which does not help them to earn livelihood in future,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to impart quality education to each and every child.

He also said that no private school in the state will compel the parents to purchase books and uniform from any particular shop. “Depending upon the population of particular town or city, private schools will have to provide children and their parents with addresses of all shops selling uniform and books. They will have the choice to buy books and uniform from any shop they want,” he said, adding, “another policy will be issued regarding the purchase of books and uniform”.

Both issues have riled the parents of students studying in private schools in the state from time to time. In 2017, the state government had enacted the Punjab State Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Rules to cap the annual rate of fee hike in private schools following complaints from the parents.

Similarly, all private schools were directed by the school education department in June 2019 not to coerce parents to buy books and uniform from particular shops. The sale of uniform and books within school premises was also prohibited.