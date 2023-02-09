Punjab govt brought transparency in sand supply: Minister

Mining and geology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said the state government has broken the backbone of sand mafia by bringing transparency in the sand supply. Hayer, who inspected the public sand mining site at Khoja village in Nawanshahr, said the government has fulfilled the promise of providing sand from the sand mines for ₹5.50 per cubic feet. He also announced that in view of the massive response in 7 districts, the number of public sand mines will be increased to 50 in 14 districts. “The target has been set to increase this number to over 150 by next year,” he said in a statement. HTC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SAD welcomes assurance on Ferozepur bypass’ timely construction

CHANDIGARH Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday thanked Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari for assuring to start construction of Ferozepur bypass and upgradation of Ferozepur - Muktsar - Malout road. A SAD delegation led by SAD president met the Union minister to press for early completion of the road projects. The Akali Dal delegation also raised the issue of Adampur flyover (on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur national highway), the construction work of which has been suspended since 2017. HTC

Lawyer dies by suicide in Sangrur

PATIALA A lawyer died by suicide after he jumped in front of a train near railway gate between Bahadur Singh Wala station and Akoi Sahib in Sangrur on Thursday. According to the investigation officer, sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, a station house officer of Government Railway Police, Sangrur, a suicide note was found by the police from the incident spot that levels allegations on a retired senior police officer and a bank employee. The SHO, said, “According to the suicide note, these two people have been allegedly harassing the victim and demanding money that he claimed to have already paid.” HTC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Govt brought transparency in sand supply: Hayer

CHANDIGARH Mining and geology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said the state government has broken the backbone of sand mafia by bringing transparency in the sand supply. Hayer, who inspected the public sand mining site at Khoja village in Nawanshahr, said the government has fulfilled the promise of providing sand from the sand mines for ₹5.50 per cubic feet. He also announced that in view of the massive response in 7 districts, the number of public sand mines will be increased to 50 in 14 districts. “The target has been set to increase this number to over 150 by next year,” he said in a statement. HTC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}