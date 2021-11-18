Punjab govt cancelled permits of Badals-owned 31 buses for tax evasion: Minister Warring

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said the department recently cancelled as many as 125 bus permits, including 31 of buses owned by former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his family members for evasion of vehicle taxes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The action was taken in compliance with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 as the offenders were trying to hoodwink the system to inflict losses on the state exchequer, Warring said.

Reiterating his commitment to ensure transparent and level-playing transport ecosystem in the state, Warring asked the department to further pace up vigil against any attempt to loot the exchequer. Those found involved in any wrongdoing will not be spared, he warned.

Nearly 30 integral coach permits of the Badals-run Orbit Aviation, besides one of New Fateh Travels were cancelled for tax default by the Bathinda regional transport authority (RTA), he said.

Another 16 ordinary permits of Mandeep Travels were cancelled, a department spokesperson said. Tax liability was pending against New Fateh Bus Service since January this year, while Orbit Aviation was delaying payment of tax from March to October 2021, it is learnt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Faridkot RTA cancelled 73 ordinary bus permits of New Deep Bus Service, aprt from its 3 integral coach permits with a pending tax of ₹2.62 crore. Two ordinary bus permits of Malwa Bus Service were also cancelled, the spokesperson added.

According to information, the Orbit Aviation and Rajdhani submitted ₹10 crore with and 2 crore with Bathinda and Hoshiarpur RTAs respectively after the permits were cancelled on November 12.

“The cancellation was done after giving due time to the transporters to pay up the money. The department has agreed for the payment in installment but still the transporters didn’t pay in time,” an official said.