Punjab govt committed to preserving groundwater table: Jauramajra

Punjab water resources, conservation of soil and water minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Wednesday said that the state government was committed to preserving the ground water table. He was chairing a review meeting with the officials of Ludhiana canal circle at Bachat Bhawan. Jauramajra directed the officials to ensure timely completion of all ongoing projects in their respective jurisdiction. Punjab cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra during the meeting with Ludhiana Canal Circle at Bachat Bhawan on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The minister said that the state government was making efforts to preserve groundwater by taking necessary steps to strengthen the irrigation system through canals. Listening to the issues regarding irrigation, canal systems and groundwater management raised by MLAs concerned, Jauramajra issued directions to the officials concerned to act swiftly and resolve the problems. He added that a review meeting would be held next month to review the progress on resolution of grievances.

The minister directed the officials to ensure the de-silting of all drains before the onset of rainy seasons for uninterrupted flow of rainwater.

Jauramajra categorically asked the officials of the mining department to ensure strict action against illegal mining, if any, as the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for such activities .

Deputy speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Daljeet Singh and Ludhiana planning board chairperson Sharanpal Singh Makkar accompanied the minister.