Punjab govt committed towards holistic development of youth: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the state government is committed for holistic development of youth in the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI file)

Addressing a gathering after presiding over a youth festival here at a government college in Sunam, the chief minister said the state government is leaving no stone unturned for the well-being of the youth.

He said unprecedented steps have been taken to provide jobs to the youth and several endeavours have been made to channelise their unbounded energy in the state.

Mann said these initiatives will be continued in the coming days too for which the state government has already prepared a blueprint.

The chief minister said as runways at the airports facilitate an airplane for its smooth take off, in the same manner the state government is helping the youth to realise their dreams. He asserted that every effort is being made to give wings to the ideas of youth and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.

Mann made a fervent appeal to youth to make all out efforts for carving an identity of their own to make a place in society, adding that sky’s the limit for them.

The chief minister urged the youth not to feel proud of their victory but to stay humble and work hard for more success. He said confidence and a positive approach should be basic traits of everyone’s personality but there should be no pride in it. Mann said this is the key to success for scripting the success in every field adding that this should be implemented in right earnest.

