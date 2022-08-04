Punjab govt extends ‘moong’ procurement date till August 10

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the procurement date of summer moong (green gram) crop on minimum support price (MSP) till August 10.

Divulging details, CM Bhagwant Mann said earlier the procurement of moong crop on MSP in the state was to end on July 31. He said to facilitate the farmers for selling their crop, the state government has decided to extend this procurement season till August 10. Mann said managing director, Markfed, which is state nodal agency for the procurement, has been given necessary directions in this regard.

The CM said the government has also decided to bear the gap up to ₹1,000 per quintal for moong crop sold below MSP to the farmers due to damage in grain. He said that this incentive will be given to all the moong cultivators, including those who have already sold their crop to private players.

The CM said he has already directed the officers to ensure that the process of payment of this gap funding to the concerned farmers is ensured at the earliest.

So far, the state government has purchased 4807 MT of summer moong in the state, the CM said, adding that a payment worth ₹32.23 crore has been released to the farmers for their produce, which amounts to 92.15% of the total payment due, he said.

