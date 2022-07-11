Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates
The Punjab government on Sunday launched a ‘Drug Screening Drive’ for diagnosing drug abuse among jail inmates.
Under the pilot project, the Ropar district Jail successfully conducted the screening of all the 950 inmates present in the jail.
The screening was conducted in the presence of special DGP Prisons Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG Prisons Roop Kumar and DIG Prisons Surinder Singh, and Superintendent Jail Kulwant Singh.
The officers of other prisons across the state participated for getting first-hand experience in taking up this drive in their respective jails.
The final results of the screening drive will be available within a day after which further action would be initiated.
“It was for the first time such an extensive drive had been taken up to cover the entire inmate population of a prison for drug screening on a single day,” said jails minister Harjot Singh Bains, adding that the process would be undertaken across all prisons in the state.
Divulging details, he said that this is another effort by the state government to bring reforms in the Punjab prisons.
“This project will help in identifying those inmates with substance use disorders and are not yet undergoing treatment at OOAT clinics and de-addiction facilities established within the prison system,” he said.
“With a view to making these persons undergo de-addiction treatment, FIRs will also be lodged under Section 27 of the NDPS Act in case any such person is found consuming illegal narcotics,” said the minister.
He said the jails department will also request the investigation and prosecution authorities to enforce section 64A of the NDPS Act. He said that this will provide such inmates an opportunity to get themselves treated and avail immunity from prosecution through the court.
The police will be requested to conduct a thorough investigation into all cases registered under this drive to plug any loopholes in the prison system regarding illegal drug supply, he added.
Two IAS, 2 PCS officers transferred
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday transferred two IAS officers and two PCS officers. He will replace another IAS officer Sandeep Rishi, who has been transferred as additional commissioner (excise) at Patiala against a vacant post. Two PCS officers who have been transferred include Hardeep Singh as sub-divisional magistrate, Kapurthala, with additional charge as SDM, Bholath. She will replace Hardeep Singh.
29 more infected with Covid in Ludhiana, no new fatality
The district reported 29 Covid cases on Sunday, however, no new virus-related fatality came to fore on the day. Ludhiana currently has 160 active cases, of which 151 patients are in home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,715 Covid infections, of which 1,08,261 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 patients have succumbed to it.
Will not allow Haryana to construct assembly building in Chandigarh: Minister
Patiala: Punjab health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Sunday said the Haryana government will not be allowed to build an assembly building in Chandigarh. Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex which is next to the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh, the joint capital of two states. Speaking to reporters at Samana in Patiala district, Jauramajra said Chandigarh always belonged to Punjab and will remain so.
Paddy sowing: Punjab agri dept misses target to double area under DSR technique
Chandigarh : The Punjab agriculture department has failed to meet the target of doubling the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for paddy sowing this kharif season against the last year's 6-lakh hectare mark even as 90% of paddy sowing, including the aromatic premium variety basmati, is over in the state. With DSR, paddy seeds are sown directly with machine.
BJP seen as powerful alternative in Punjab: Union minister Meghwal
Meghwal was on a visit to Amritsar as part of efforts to expand the party base for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was recently appointed as the incharge of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur constituencies in the state. He said the people of Punjab are seeing BJP as a powerful alternative in the state. This has been a demand of the people and traders of Punjab for a long time.
