Punjab govt launches DSR portal to facilitate farmers
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a portal to facilitate paddy farmers opting for the direct seeding of rice (DSR).
Mann said the initiative will be instrumental in compiling data about each farmer who has opted for this water-saving technology besides ensuring payment of ₹1,500 per acre after verification of genuine beneficiaries.
Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sarvjit Singh said that after verification, the incentive will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers. The portal (https://agrimachinerypb.com/home/DSR22) has been developed by the Mandi Board and agriculture department.
According to officials, the DSR technology will lead to at least 15-20% saving of water besides helping in effective percolation of water and ultimately improving the groundwater level. This cost-effective technique would also cut down the labour cost by nearly ₹4,000 per acre, it was stated.
The state government has already deployed 3,000 officials of various departments to oversee the DSR operations and provide technical guidance to farmers besides to undertake verification of the area under this advanced technology.
-
Bengaluru: Two men spray paint ‘sorry’ on school walls, streets
Two men spray painted the word 'sorry' in red all over the premises of a private school and on surrounding streets in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area on Tuesday. Police said efforts to trace those behind the incident are ongoing. Two bike-borne persons were seen in CCTV footage recovered from the street across the Shanthidhama School. The DCP of West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev Patil told reporters that efforts are on to identify and trace the miscreants.
-
21-year-old arrested for killing lover, dumping body in railway tracks
Mumbai A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing Khairnar's friend, stuffing Sarika Damodar Chalke (26), who was reported missing by family members at the Dindoshi police station's body in a gunny bag and dumping it on the railway tracks between Matunga and Mahim on Tuesday. Senior police inspector Mumbai Central Government Railway Police station, Kedari Pawar, said that two trackmen had noticed the gunny bag in the tracks between Matunga and Mahim stations at about 9.30 am on Tuesday.
-
Polls to seven MLC seats in Karnataka set to be "unopposed"
The biennial election to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled for June three, is set to be "unopposed", as all the seven nominations filed are in order. The ruling BJP has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice-president Laxman Savadi, party's state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the MLC elections in which the Members of the Legislative Assembly will vote.
-
Embracing killer of ex-PM sets wrong precedent: Shiv Sena criticises MK Stalin
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for welcoming Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict AG Perarivalan, saying such acts set a wrong precedent and do not sit well in the political culture of the country. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said that Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in May 1991 was shocking but a chief minister embracing Perarivalan is even more shocking.
-
Mumbai Traffic Police to enforce helmet rule for pillion riders from Jun 9
The Mumbai Traffic Police will start penalising two-wheeler riders if the pillion rider is without a helmet from June 9, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. A similar penalty will be imposed for pillion riders without helmets. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said they penalise an average of 1,200 two-wheeler riders for helmetless riding every day. Roushan said that the police are also writing to schools and colleges to create awareness on road safety and the helmet rule.
