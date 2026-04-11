...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab govt launches reward policy for criminals' whereabouts

Punjab govt launches reward policy for criminals' whereabouts

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:41 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chandigarh, The Punjab government has introduced a new reward policy under which informants will be rewarded from 1 lakh to over 2 lakh for providing information about criminals, officials said on Saturday.

Punjab govt launches reward policy for criminals' whereabouts

Under the policy, Punjab Police personnel have been authorised to reward informants who provide credible information about wanted criminals, gangsters or their networks in the state, they said.

A list of 28 wanted criminals was also released.

The policy, part of the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign, empowers senior superintendents of police to sanction rewards up to 1 lakh, commissioners of police, Range IGs and DIGs up to 1.5 lakh, heads of wings up to 2 lakh, and amounts above 2 lakh by the director general of police, they added.

Officials said the reward will be given only after verification of the information, and the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban said the initiative aims to strengthen the police network and curb criminal activities by involving the public.

 
punjab government chandigarh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt launches reward policy for criminals' whereabouts
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt launches reward policy for criminals' whereabouts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.