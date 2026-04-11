Chandigarh, The Punjab government has introduced a new reward policy under which informants will be rewarded from ₹1 lakh to over ₹2 lakh for providing information about criminals, officials said on Saturday.

Punjab govt launches reward policy for criminals' whereabouts

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Under the policy, Punjab Police personnel have been authorised to reward informants who provide credible information about wanted criminals, gangsters or their networks in the state, they said.

A list of 28 wanted criminals was also released.

The policy, part of the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign, empowers senior superintendents of police to sanction rewards up to ₹1 lakh, commissioners of police, Range IGs and DIGs up to ₹1.5 lakh, heads of wings up to ₹2 lakh, and amounts above ₹2 lakh by the director general of police, they added.

Officials said the reward will be given only after verification of the information, and the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban said the initiative aims to strengthen the police network and curb criminal activities by involving the public.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that informants providing credible inputs leading to the arrest of wanted, proclaimed, or habitual offenders will be rewarded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that informants providing credible inputs leading to the arrest of wanted, proclaimed, or habitual offenders will be rewarded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Information can be shared through the Anti-Gangster Helpline at '9394693946'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Information can be shared through the Anti-Gangster Helpline at '9394693946'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, police said that under the campaign, 56,487 raids have been conducted at locations linked to gangster networks across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, police said that under the campaign, 56,487 raids have been conducted at locations linked to gangster networks across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since the launch of the drive, 19,894 arrests have been made, preventive action taken against 9,353 persons, and 15,284 people verified and released after questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the launch of the drive, 19,894 arrests have been made, preventive action taken against 9,353 persons, and 15,284 people verified and released after questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As many as 851 proclaimed offenders have also been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As many as 851 proclaimed offenders have also been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said the campaign aims to make the state free from gangster activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said the campaign aims to make the state free from gangster activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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