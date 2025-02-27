Menu Explore
Punjab govt sets up 5-member committee of ministers to monitor war on drugs

ByPress Trust of India
Feb 27, 2025 02:40 PM IST

The committee will be led by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and will oversee the actions of police and health departments.

The Punjab government has formed a five-member committee of cabinet ministers to monitor the ongoing action against the drug problem in the state, sources said on Thursday.

The Punjab government has formed a five-member committee of cabinet ministers to monitor the ongoing action against the drug problem in the state. (Representational photo)
The Punjab government has formed a five-member committee of cabinet ministers to monitor the ongoing action against the drug problem in the state. (Representational photo)

The committee will be led by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and will oversee the actions of police and health departments.

New and renewable energy minister Aman Arora, health minister Balbir Singh, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and industries minister Taranpreet Singh Sond are members of the committee.

The Punjab government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy of “enforcement, prevention, de-addiction and rehabilitation” to eradicate drugs from the state.

The government’s latest step comes amid continued criticism from opposition parties over the growing drug problem in the state.

