Punjab govt slashes rates; 13,133 cubic ft sand sold on first day at cheaper rate

A total of 13,133 cubic feet of sand was sold on Tuesday in Gorsian Khan Mohammad and Bhukhri public mining sites of the district, the first day since the Punjab government reduced the sand rates.

Punjab cabinet on Friday fixed the rate of sand in the state to ₹5.50 per feet.

A total of 11,522 cubic feet of sand was sold out at ₹5.50 per cubic feet and 35 trolleys were loaded in Bhukhri, whereas 1,611 cubic feet of sand in four trolleys was sold in Gorsian Khan Mohammad public mining site, according to a DPRO press release.

A government spokesperson said that only manual excavation of sand was permitted in these two public mining sites and no mechanical excavation of sand was allowed.

He said that no mining contractor would be allowed to operate in these public mining sites and the sale of sand would happen only till sunset. A government official will always be present to regulate the extraction of sand.

He said that the state government has built an application that will give complete information to people about public mining sites and will even facilitate online payments.

The spokesperson said that the app, which is linked to Google maps, will guide the person to the nearest public mining site.

He said that apart from this, police patrolling will be ensured on these public sites to keep a check.