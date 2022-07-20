Punjab govt to introduce tracking device in passenger vehicles
Chandigarh
The Punjab government will soon introduce vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) system in all passenger service vehicles such as buses, mini-buses and taxis from August 1. The state government has also decided to link “One Bus One Permit” with Vaahan portal.
During a review meeting of the offices of regional transport authorities, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar directed to discontinue the OTP system while allowing permit holder to deposit motor vehicles tax on a single click on Vahan Portal after all permits have been brought in one bus one permit configuration.
It was also decided to upload joint time tables on the web portal so as to ensure equal frequency and transparency in the public transport system of the state.
Expressing grave concern of deaths in road accidents, the minister instructed that rod (iron angle) is necessary to be fitted at the rear of tipper truck and other heavy vehicles. No such vehicle shall be passed by MVI unless the rod is fitted. He also ordered to regular inspection of all the Interstate barriers by the respective secretary RTAs.
