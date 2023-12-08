Punjab govt to open 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government would open 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) for providing quality health care services to the people.

Chairing a meeting to review the working of health and family welfare department here, the chief minister said the state government has opened 664 AACs, where 84 essential drugs and more than 40 diagnostics have been made available to people free of cost.

“AACs are acting as a cornerstone to revamp the healthcare system in the state. More than 80 lakh patients have been benefited in such clinics so far,” he added.

Mann asked the officers to expedite the process to operationalise the upcoming medical colleges in the state. “In 75 years of independence, only three medical colleges have been opened in the state. In the coming one year, five more medical colleges will be opened in Punjab,” he said.

The officers also asked to ensure that people were being provided quality health services by all means.