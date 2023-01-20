Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab govt to send 36 govt school principals to Singapore for training

Updated on Jan 20, 2023

The Punjab government will send the first batch of 36 government school principals to Singapore for training, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains said Friday.

The education minister said AAP government in Punjab is committed to fulfilling the promise of providing an international-standard education system in the state. (REUTERS file photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

He said the AAP government in Punjab is committed to fulfilling the promise of providing an international-standard education system in the state.”Happy to inform that first cohort of 36 government school principals is going for foreign training at Principal’s Academy in Singapore on February 4,” Bains tweeted. Last year, chief minister Mann held a meeting with government school principals to seek inputs for raising the bar of school education.

