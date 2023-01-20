Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt to send 36 govt school principals to Singapore for training

Punjab govt to send 36 govt school principals to Singapore for training

The Punjab government will send the first batch of 36 government school principals to Singapore for training, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains said Friday.

The education minister said AAP government in Punjab is committed to fulfilling the promise of providing an international-standard education system in the state. (REUTERS file photo)
He said the AAP government in Punjab is committed to fulfilling the promise of providing an international-standard education system in the state.”Happy to inform that first cohort of 36 government school principals is going for foreign training at Principal’s Academy in Singapore on February 4,” Bains tweeted. Last year, chief minister Mann held a meeting with government school principals to seek inputs for raising the bar of school education.

